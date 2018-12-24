Wildlife officials are implementing an emergency plan after at least 13 cases of chronic wasting disease were discovered in deer harvested in West Tennessee.

The sick deer were found in Fayette and Hardeman counties.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission says chronic wasting disease has no known risk to the health of humans or livestock. It says CWD is a deadly neurological disorder that affects deer.

In response to the cases, the agency is enacting a plan for hunters in Fayette, Hardeman, and McNairy counties.

Deer hunted in those counties must remain there, except meat with all the bones removed, antlers with no tissue attached, tanned hides, and finished taxidermy products.

Beginning Saturday, hunters killing deer in the CWD zone are required to check for testing at sampling and check stations with the counties.