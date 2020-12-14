The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission concluded their final year meeting on Friday in Gatlinburg.

Harvest results for the statewide deer season, and Unit CWD, were announced.

The statewide deer harvest total as of December 9th was 118,515, which represented a 21-percent increase from the same time last year.

In Unit CWD, the harvest stands at 12,988 for the same date, which is a 33-percent increase.

Statewide in Tennessee, minus Unit CWD, harvest is 105,497.

Reasons for the harvest increase were attributed to favorable weather conditions, the COVID influence and an increase in licensed big games hunters.