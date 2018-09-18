Deer season for archery hunters will open in Tennessee on Saturday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said archery season will be held in two segments, with the first being September 22nd thru October 26th, and the second hunt from October 29th thru November 2nd.

The antlered deer bag limit is a total of two for the entire deer season.

TWRA officials also noted that in addition to deer, archers may also harvest one bearded turkey in counties that have a fall turkey hunt.

All hunters born on or after January 1st of 1969, are required to carry proof of the hunter education class.

