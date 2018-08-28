As the Union City offense struggled to get going in their 7-6 loss to a stout South Side team, a bad night got even worse. In the aftermath of the loss, the Golden Tornadoes lost a pair of two-way starters for the foreseeable future.

QB and DB Conner Hurt and WR and DB Preston Little went down with significant injuries that Union City and Coach Darren Bowling will have to overcome. Little went down with what is believed to be a serious knee injury in the first drive of the game, and Hurt went down later in the third quarter with a broken left arm that required surgery on Saturday.

Despite the adversity, Union City still had a chance to knock off the Class 4A No. 9 ranked Hawks of South Side thanks to a strong defensive effort that kept the Hawks’ offense off the board.

With the injuries, Coach Darren Bowling has kept a glass half full approach, saying he believes God has good things in store for his team this year.

The now 0-2 defending state champion Golden Tornadoes will have to come together as a team as they host their 2-0 region rival Peabody this Friday.

