Defending OVC Champion Skyhawk beach volleyball program announces 2023 schedule

A little over eight months after making history as the first OVC program to appear in the NCAA Tournament, the UT Martin beach volleyball squad has announced its 2023 slate.

The Skyhawks are set to play a school-record 32 regular season matches this spring before hosting the OVC Championship tournament, held on April 27-29. UT Martin also hosts OVC foe Chattanooga for a March 21 double dual while taking on both North Alabama and Austin Peay on April 4 to complete its home schedule.

The Skyhawks head to Springfield, Missouri for their first eight matches of the season, spread out over a pair of tournaments. UT Martin squares off against Hendrix College and McKendree on Opening Day (Feb. 24) before facing Oklahoma Wesleyan and Missouri State the following day.

The second tournament begins with matchups against Eastern Kentucky and Missouri State on March 3 before the Skyhawks square off against McKendree and Southwest Baptist on March 4.

UT Martin will take a week-and-a-half off before traveling to Florence, Alabama for a March 15 double dual against North Alabama. The Skyhawks then go to Clarksville, Tennessee for a pair of matches against Central Arkansas and Austin Peay on March 18.

The home opener is set for March 21 as UT Martin welcomes in-state rival Chattanooga for a double dual. The first of those matches will serve as the OVC opener as the Skyhawks are set for a 10-match league schedule in 2023.

UT Martin heads east for back-to-back weekend tournaments at Chattanooga. All four matches during the event on March 24-25 will count towards the OVC standings as the Skyhawks take on Morehead State and Eastern Illinois on Day 1, followed by Tennessee Tech and Lindenwood on Day 2.

The second tournament hosted by the Mocs will start with a countable OVC match against Chattanooga before UT Martin collides against Carson-Newman to round out March 31. The following day, the Skyhawks clash against Liberty and Eastern Kentucky.

The April 4 home matchups against North Alabama and Austin Peay complete UT Martin’s regular season home schedule.

The Skyhawks travel to Atlanta, Georgia for their final nonconference action of the season, taking part in a tournament on April 7-8. UT Martin takes on tournament host (and 2022 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 squad) Georgia State and UAB on the first day of the event before squaring off against 2022 NCAA Tournament participant Stetson and South Carolina on the final day.

Nearly two weeks pass before the regular season concludes with an OVC weekend at Morehead State. The Skyhawks are pitted against Tennessee Tech and Morehead State on April 21 before facing Lindenwood and Eastern Illinois on April 22.

UT Martin will host the OVC Championship for the second time in school history, also holding the event at Skyhawk Beach Volleyball Complex in 2021. Last season, UT Martin went a perfect 3-0 in the OVC Championship tournament hosted by Morehead State, becoming the first OVC program to sweep the regular season and tournament championships.

(UTM Sports Information)