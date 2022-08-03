Defending OVC champion Skyhawks report to preseason camp; announce practice schedule

With the season opener just under a month away, the UT Martin football team begins its quest to repeat as OVC champions with the opening of preseason camp.

Fresh off winning the 2021 OVC championship and a second round FCS Playoff appearance, the Skyhawks reported to campus on Tuesday and will open the first of 20 preseason practices on Wednesday, Aug. 3 leading up to game-week preparations for their season-opener against Western Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 1. The team will conduct three intrasquad scrimmages on Friday, Aug. 12, Friday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 25. All practices are open to the public.

UT Martin features an 11-game slate which includes five home games against Western Illinois (Sept. 1), Lindenwood (Sept. 24), Tennessee Tech (Oct. 1), Kennesaw State (Nov. 5) and Eastern Illinois (Nov. 19). The Skyhawks will also take on Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) foes Boise State (Sept. 17) and Tennessee (Oct. 22).

Season ticket packages and single-game ticket sales for Skyhawk football are now available. For more information or to purchase your tickets today, visit the Skyhawk Ticket Office, located in Room 1091 in the Skyhawk Fieldhouse, call (731) 881-7207 or purchase online here.

Below is a tentative preseason camp practice schedule (times are subject to change).

2022 Preseason Camp Schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Players Report

Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Practice #1 (6:45 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 4 – Practice #2 (6:45 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 5 – Practice #3 (3:40 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 6 – Practice #4 (6:45 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 7 – Off Day

Monday, Aug. 8 – Practice #5 (6:45 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Practice #6 (6:45 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Practice #7 (6:45 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 11 – Practice #8 (3:40 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 12 – Practice #9 (6:45 p.m.) *Scrimmage #1

Saturday, Aug. 13 – Off Day

Sunday, Aug. 14 – Practice #10 (6:45 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 15 – Practice #11 (6:45 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 16 – Practice #12 (6:45 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 – Practice #13 (3:40 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 18 – Practice #14 (10:15 a.m.)

Friday, Aug. 19 – Practice #15 (6:45 p.m.) *Scrimmage #2

Saturday, Aug. 20 – Off Day

Sunday, Aug. 21 – Practice #16 (6:45 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 22 – Practice #17 (6:45 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 23 – Practice #18 (3:40 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 24 – Practice #19 (3:40 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 25 – Practice #20 (6:45 p.m.) *Scrimmage #3