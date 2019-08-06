Preseason practice is underway for the defending OVC champion UT Martin soccer team.

Hailed as one of the most successful seasons in the program’s 20-year history, 2018 saw the Skyhawks claim an OVC regular season championship, win a program-high 15 matches while boasting the league’s OVC Offensive Player of the Year, OVC Defensive Player of the Year, and OVC Coach of the Year.

UTM ranked as high as 65th in the nation according to the NCAA RPI rankings and eighth in the South Region of the United Soccer Coaches Poll while sitting in the top-10 nationally in several statistical categories.

UTM’s 15 victories shattered the previous record of 14 in 2011, set a new unbeaten streak of 13 matches and also established new highs in points (128), goals (49) and shots (401).

The Skyhawks also boasted one of the nation’s top offenses as they finished out the season ranked first in shots on goal per match (10.32), fourth in shots per match (21.11), fifth in scoring offense (2.58), 10th in winning percentage (.816), 15th in total goals (49) and 15th in points per match (6.74).

The Skyhawks look to build off its record-setting season with nine home games while officially opening play on Thursday, August 22 against Arkansas State.