Delivered Packages Stolen From Union City Porch

A Union City woman reported packages stolen from her porch.

Union City police were called to 223 South Second Street, to speak with 25 year old Kresta J. Cook.

Ms. Cook told officers that UPS and FedEx had each delivered a package, with photo confirmation of by FedEx showing the deliveries.

Ms. Cook said she sleeps during the day, and when going outside to get the packages, she discovered both were missing.

Reports said each package contained a pair of Converse tennis shoes, with a total value of $220.

At this time there are no know suspects in the theft.