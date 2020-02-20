Former University of Kentucky basketball star, and NBA player Tony Delk, will be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Delk is a Covington native who played at Haywood High School.

The Hall of Fame said in a news release that Delk earned the honors as a Parade All-American, McDonalds All-American and Class-3A Mr. Basketball for Tennessee in 1992.

At Kentucky, Delk was a Final Four Most Outstanding player, SEC Player of the Year, All-SEC and All-American.

He was drafted 16th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996 and played in the NBA for 10 years.