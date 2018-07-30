Two local residents were part of the recent graduation by the Delta Regional Authority.

Obion County Joint Economic Development Council CEO, Lindsay Frilling of Union City, and Northwest Tennessee Development District Project Management and Grant Writer, Rob Goad of Martin, were two of 48 people to graduate from the Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy.

Ms. Frilling and Goad completed the year long training program, that included small business owners, economic development professionals, educators and elected officials from eight states.

The program equips participants with experiences, tools and networks to create new economic opportunities in Delta communities.

Those who graduated participated in six training sessions over the past year.

