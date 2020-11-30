Fulton County Transit Authority will be reducing its Demand Response service hours beginning Thursday.

Demand Response service hours will move to 7 a.m. until 4 p.m Monday through Friday.

FCTA Executive Director Kenney Etherton says, “We will continue to pick up the ones on the schedule who are going to work and are on the standing orders. The reduction in hours is due to FCTA not having sufficient staff to cover the hours of DR service and the reduction in seat capacity in our vehicles.”

According to Etherton, medical trips, life sustaining trips and Medicaid trips will not be impacted by the changes in service hours. Saturday Holiday Shopping, which is slated to begin this Saturday, will not be affected either as those Demand Response trips are on a limited basis for a designated period of time.

FCTA serves Fulton, Hickman, Graves, and Carlisle Counties.