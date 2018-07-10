Appointed Fulton County Sheriff Derrick Goodson has now been chosen to appear on the November ballot for the office.

Goodson was selected by the Fulton County Democratic party, and approved by the Republican party, to replace Sheriff Robby Woods, who passed away last week.

Woods had won the May Democratic Primary in Fulton County and was seeking his first full term as Sheriff.

County Democratic Chairman Brad Wiley spoke with Thunderbolt News about the replacement of an individual for the election ballot.

Wiley said he felt Goodson’s previous position in the Sheriff’s Department justified his opportunity to serve the county’s highest office.

Goodson began his law enforcement career in 1996 with the Clinton Police Department, where he eventually served as Chief of Police.

He also worked six years with the Hickman Police Department, one year with the Fulton Police Department, and has been with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department for almost two years.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...