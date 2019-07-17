The Tennessee Democratic Party has announced their plans to launch a “Stand for Rural Healthcare Tour”.

Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini said the tour will visit communities that have been most affected by Tennessee’s healthcare crisis.

During August, Mancini and Democratic Party representatives will amplify stories of families who fall in the coverage gap, or have lost access to nearby primary or emergency care as a result of a hospital closure.

The statewide tour will begin in Coffee County on August 3rd.

The agenda shows the “Rural Healthcare Tour” will make six stops in West Tennessee, including Gibson County on August 15th and Carroll County on August 20th.