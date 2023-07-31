Demolition Underway at Former Westover School in Union City

After years of discussion in City Council meetings in Union City, the former Westover School building is now being taken down.

Council members recently accepted a bid to demolish the dilapidated structure, after another attempt to save the property failed.

Demolition has started at the West Florida Avenue site, which will be cleaned up in the neighborhood.

Recent City Council meetings revealed the vacant property was being used by the homeless, and contained evidence of drug and alcohol use.

Photos of the ongoing demolition have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.