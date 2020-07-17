A coalition of students, alumni, faculty, and staff will be demonstrating this afternoon on the UT Martin campus demanding racial justice.

The demonstration by “Skyhawks for a Required Class in African American History” is today at 4:00 at the UTM Administration Building.

In a press release, the coalition says in the wake of a recent video showing a number of UTM students using racist, hateful, and threatening language, they demand the administration act responsibly and hold the guilty students accountable for their actions, taking both the disciplinary and educational steps necessary to prevent such actions from marring UTM’s future.

The coalition also demands a class in African American History and Thought and the creation and funding of an African American Studies Institute.

A petition for the required African American History and Thought class has already collected over 1,700 signatures.