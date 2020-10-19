Dyer County is showing the top number of active coronavirus cases in the local area.

In the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health on Monday, Dyer County was listed with 399 active cases, from 2,023 reported since early in March.

Obion County was reported to have 221 active cases of coronavirus, following 1,636 positive tests recorded since March 28th.

Gibson County was shown with 166 active cases, Weakley County with 105 and Lake County with 28.

The largest number of deaths from those who have tested positive with COVID-19 is in Gibson County, where Monday’s report listed the number at 37.

Dyer County had 26 deaths, followed by Weakley County 25, Obion County 17 and Lake County three.