The latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health shows 75-percent of all coronavirus cases in the state have now recovered.

On Thursday, the report showed 111,416 of just over 149,000 positive cases were now clear of the virus.

The county-by-county report indicated almost 63-percent of cases in Obion County were now deemed as recovered, with 283 still active.

In Weakley County, 50-percent of the cases were considered recovered with 367 still active.

The biggest recovery rate is in Lake County, where almost 94-percent of the reported 822 cases are now recovered.

Gibson County has the highest total cases locally with 1,045.

Reports show 595 of those are recovered for 57-percent.

The county death rate for those who have tested positive with the virus is led by Gibson County with 13, Weakley County with 11, Dyer County 9, Obion and Carroll County with 7 and Lake County 1.