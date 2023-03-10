March 10, 2023
Department of Justice Announces Review of Memphis Police Department

The Department of Justice’s “Office of Community Oriented Policing Services” or “COPS Office”, has announced it will be undertaking a review of the Memphis Police Department.

The COPS Office will conduct a review of certain policies and practices of the Memphis Police Department, due to a request by the Mayor and Chief of Police.

Reports said this review will cover policies, practices, training, data and processes related to the police departments use of force, de-escalation and specialized units.

At the conclusion of the review, the COPS Office will issue a public report outlining its findings.

Due to the death of Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, the Cops Office will also be producing a guide for police chiefs and mayors across the nation, pertaining to the oversight of specialized units.

