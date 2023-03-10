Department of Justice Announces Review of Memphis Police Department

The Department of Justice’s “Office of Community Oriented Policing Services” or “COPS Office”, has announced it will be undertaking a review of the Memphis Police Department.

The COPS Office will conduct a review of certain policies and practices of the Memphis Police Department, due to a request by the Mayor and Chief of Police.

Reports said this review will cover policies, practices, training, data and processes related to the police departments use of force, de-escalation and specialized units.

At the conclusion of the review, the COPS Office will issue a public report outlining its findings.

Due to the death of Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, the Cops Office will also be producing a guide for police chiefs and mayors across the nation, pertaining to the oversight of specialized units.