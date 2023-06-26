Department of Labor and Workforce Listening Session for Tourism and Hospitality

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development is creating a tourism and hospitality task force.

The creation is to help cultivate partnerships that will lead to long-term support for the industry in Northwest Tennessee.

A listening session was held last week at Discovery Park of America, which brought together officials from several local counties.

Kristie Bennett, the Northwest Tennessee Regional Director, said ideas and issues surrounding a workforce are now being gathered for the Task Force.(AUDIO)

Ms. Bennett said solutions are needed to attract a workforce for Northwest Tennessee’s growing tourism opportunities.(AUDIO)

Photos from the event have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

involved.