The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all interstate construction work this Easter weekend in anticipation of increased holiday travel.

TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work, that requires lane closures, beginning Thursday afternoon at 6:00.

The suspension of the lane closures will then remain in place through Monday morning at 6:00.

TDOT officials say this will provide maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state this holiday weekend.

Motorists will still encounter some long term lane closures on construction projects that will remain in place, and some workers may be on-site in construction zones and reduced speed limits will still be in effect.