Derek and Micayla Giffin Win Tennessee Farm Bureau Award

An Obion County couple have been honored by the Tennessee Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers program.

Derek and Micayla Giffin were named the state “Achievement Award” winners, during the Summer Conference held in Lebanon.

Giffin is a fifth generation farmer, who operates Giffin Farms near Union City, with his wife, his father and a cousin.

The farm is a diversified row crop operation consisting of more than 1,000 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat.

The couple also raises a herd of beef cattle, where they focus on producing high quality calves for their custom beef enterprise.

The Giffin’s competed against 17 other county contestants from across the state, and now have the opportunity to compete for national honors in January.

For their selection as state winners, the Obion County couple received several awards, including a free year’s use of a new Case IH tractor, $1,000 and a Kubota RTV from Tennessee Farm Bureau, and a trip to the American Farm Bureau Convention in Puerto Rico in 2023.