The sound of chainsaws was heard in many places on Saturday, following a line of severe thunderstorms that struck a portion of Obion County.

Residents in an area just outside of Troy are continuing to clean-up and recover from the storms, that caused considerable damage.

Residents in the area of Ebenezer Road, North Key Road, Englewood Lake and Troy Hickman Road experienced damage to trees, power poles, homes, barns and sheds from the storms that struck around 4:30 in the morning.

At the scene of damage on North Key Road, Heath Cunningham told Thunderbolt News about the storms that struck near his home.

While Gibson Electric crews worked to restore power, the Obion County Rescue Squad and Sheriff’s Office, along with volunteers, gathered to clear downed trees and assist affected homeowners.

Also at the scene, Sheriff Karl Jackson said it was fortunate that no one received injuries from the storm.