A contract kitchen worker at the Fulton County Detention Center is now facing charges.

Jailer Steven Williams said an investigation was initiated concerning the employee, who was allegedly bringing contraband tobacco into the jail for an inmate.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 46 year old Regena Lynn Adams, of Fulton, who was employed by Summitt Foods.

Williams said Ms. Adams was charged with third degree sodomy and first degree promoting contraband, as a result of her inappropriate relationship with the inmate.

She was transported to the Ballard County Detention Center following her arrest.

Williams said an investigation is still ongoing at the Fulton County facility.

