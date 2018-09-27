The suspicious device found Wednesday morning at a Henry County bank was a hoax bomb.

A release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Offices states the hoax bomb found at Security Bank on Highway 79 North in Buchanan contained components that are used in actual explosive devices.

Sheriff Monte Belew says the device had all of the components used in real explosive devices except for the C-4.

The Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $1,500 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, and FBI are conducting a joint investigation.

Anyone with any information can call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

