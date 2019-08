A South Fulton resident has been named to a Kentucky state agency.

Governor Matt Bevin appointed Dianne Owen, Director of the Four Rivers Foundation in Hickman, to the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board.

Ms. Owen was one of six other members sworn in during the August meeting of the board.

The Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board is a business and industry-led advisory board, that acts as a vehicle to reposition the workforce system and direction for workforce development in the Commonwealth.