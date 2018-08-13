A Dickson man is wanted on embezzlement charges involving a Paris business.

Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo says warrants have been issued for 31-year-old Daniel Perez.

The charges stem from the Game Stop on Mineral Wells Avenue where the branch manager is accused of embezzling cash and gift cards on 18 separate occasions starting in April.

The manager show Paris officers where the man cashed out false transactions and pocketed the cash or placed the balance on other gift cards at the store.

Chief Elizondo says the embezzlement totaled over $1,700.

