A Dickson woman is facing an assault charge after a domestic incident Friday morning in Martin.

Around 10:45 Friday morning, Martin Patrolman Sarah Rogers responded to an apartment on North Lindell Street and spoke with the male victim who had a large cut on the webbing of his left hand.

The victim told Patrolman Rogers, his ex-girlfriend, 18-year-old Cyra S. Napier, of Dickson, allegedly held a knife to herself and threatened to harm herself if he left her.

The victim said he was cut by the knife when he tried to take it away from Napier.

Napier told Patrolman Rogers the victim’s statement was correct.

The victim was treated by the Martin Fire Department and Weakley County Ambulance Service.

Napier is charged with Aggravated Assault and appears Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.