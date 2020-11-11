A digital ticket will be required for admission to Friday night’s second round state football playoff game of Union City at Trenton Peabody.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens says tickets may be purchased through GoFan, the official digital ticketing partner of the TSSAA.

All tickets will be general admission, and there will be no reserve seating at the game.

Hutchens said all TSSAA playoff tickets will be sold as “mobile-only,” meaning that the tickets cannot be printed out and must be presented on the screen of the smartphone.

There will be no advance paper tickets sold at any location, and no season passes or staff passes will be honored at the gate.

Attendance will be limited to less than capacity due to social distancing guidelines, but both schools will be allotted an equal amount for purchase.

Kickoff for Friday night’s game is set at 7:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 6:30.