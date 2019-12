The Dresden Lions are (1-3) to start the high school basketball season.

Head Coach Tommy Dilday told Thunderbolt Radio that his team is young and that has led to issues scoring.

The latest game saw Dresden fall to Huntingdon, and Coach Dilday said the game slipped away late.

Coach Dilday said part of the early struggle is due to the Lions’ injury issues.

The Lady Lions will tip off in Bradford tonight at 6:00 with the boys’ game to follow.