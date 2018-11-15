University of Tennessee President Dr. Joe DiPietro, and his wife, Deb, made a final visit Wednesday to the campus of UT-Martin.

A reception was held in their honor, with Dr. DiPietro serving since January of 2011, as the UT System’s 25th president.

DiPietro will retire from the position effective February 14th, with his last active day in office to be November 21st.

During the reception, Dr. Todd Winters, dean of the UT Martin College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, and university provost, Dr. Phil Cavalier, presented DiPietro with the title of distinguished professor of animal science in the Department of Agriculture, Geosciences and Natural Resources.

Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver announced the dedication of a campus light pole in honor of the DiPietro’s and their service to the university.

The dedicated light pole will be located near Brehm Hall, which houses the animal science program.

