Paducah-based ice cream producer Dippin’ Dots will be expanding its operation with a $3.3 million dollar investment expected to create up to 28 full-time jobs.

Dippin’ Dots plans to purchase a 6,000-square-foot building near its current operation on Industrial Drive, and the space will include a new manufacturing floor, freezers, office and storage space.

Governor Matt Bevin congratulated company officials on the expansion and job creation, saying Dippin’ Dots has become an iconic brand within the ice cream industry.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority in July approved the company for tax incentives up to $600,000 for the expansion process.

Dippin’ Dots has been headquartered in Paducah since its inception in 1991, and now has products available in more than 1,000 amusement parks, stadiums, arenas, movie theaters and other entertainment venues.