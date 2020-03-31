Obion County Director of School’s Tim Watkins says safety was the main concern in a decision to halt food and instructional deliveries for students.

Director Watkins told Thunderbolt News about the decision, which was announced on Monday.

Despite food pick-up sites at four county locations, Director Watkins said he was concerned about others who miss their meals when school is not in session.

The Director said he was also trying to find a way to distribute instructional materials to the students.

Anyone age 18-and-under can receive a meal at Homestead 2000 in Troy, Spring Valley Apartments in Obion, South Side Manor Apartments in South Fulton and Samburg Pentecostal Church in Samburg.

Pick-up is available from 11:45 until 12:00.