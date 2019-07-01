A new leader could be chosen tonight to guide the Obion County School System.

Two finalists for the Director of School’s position are scheduled to answer questions in front of school board members at Obion County Central High School.

McKenzie principal Tim Watkins will first interview at 6:00, followed at 7:00 by Clay County, North Carolina Superintendent Dr. Gary Gibson.

School board Chairman Fritz Fussell told Thunderbolt News tonight’s interviews could result in Director’s vote.

Interviews will take place in the school library, and are open to the public.