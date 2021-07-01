Director Watkins Explains Expenditure Plan for Obion County Schools

A public meeting was held this week to explain the newest funding coming to the Obion County School System.

In front of a group at Obion County Central High School, Director of Schools Tim Watkins explained about Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, which was established through the CARES Act.(AUDIO)

The funding will benefit nine areas, including instruction, buildings, student support and technology.

Director Watkins said he was hopeful to use some funding for teacher incentives.(AUDIO)

Due to the $2.6 million dollars received from ESSER 2.0, and the $5.8 million coming from ESSER 3.0, Director Watkins talked about the hiring of Kim Jackson to oversee the funds.(AUDIO)

With monies already received, Obion County has already hired 10 new teachers, and purchased over 2,400 laptop computers for students in grades 6-thru-12.