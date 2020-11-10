Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy addressed school board members during a brief meeting on Monday morning.

During discussion, Director Kennedy gave the board an update on the COVID-19 numbers within the school system. (AUDIO)

With input from his educators, Director Kennedy said the current in-person learning plan would stay in-tact.(AUDIO)

Currently students in grades 7-thru-12 attend classes on Monday thru Thursday, with Friday’s used for distance learning and tutoring.

Students in Pre-K thru 6th grade attend classes on Monday thru Friday.

The first semester of the Union City School System will end on December 18th.