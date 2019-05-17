Obion County School Board members hope to have a new Director of School’s in place by the end of June.

By a 6-to-1 vote, with board member Kyle Baggett casting the lone “no” vote, School Board members accepted the resignation of Director of School’s Dr. Leah Watkins, who has now been hired at the Henry County School System.

Board Chairman Fritz Fussell said Dr. Watkins contract calls for a 60-day notice, which will be effective on July 14th.

Before the vote was taken, board member Brian Rainey questioned having Dr. Watkins remain with the school system after accepting a new position.

The board then agreed to begin taking applications immediately for the position, with a cut-off date of June 7th.

Following this date, members would review the applications and determine who will be interviewed.

Plans now call for all interviews to conducted in-house by the full school board.