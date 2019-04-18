The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Tennessee.

President Donald Trump approved the request to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from February 19th to March 30th of this year.

Fifty-six counties were named in the accepted declaration, including Obion, Lake, Dyer and Gibson.

Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff sent a letter to President Trump in support of Governor Bill Lee’s request.

Upon the announcement of acceptance, Congressman Kustoff said he was grateful to the President for the quick response to provide federal assistance to thousands of state residents affected by the weather damage.