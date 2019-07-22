Many local farming operations have been affected by the recent longstanding flooding of the Mississippi River.

With the high water, damage occurred to hundreds of acres of planted crops, with many acres of land still unplanted due to standing water.

During last weeks agriculture forum in Union City, Tennessee Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture Tom Womak, spoke with Thunderbolt News concerning disaster assistance.

Deputy Womak said Governor Bill Lee has toured some damaged farming areas, and is fully aware of the situations.

It is anticipated that Governor Lee will seek federal disaster assistance for the farming communities in the near future.