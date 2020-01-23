Discovery Park of America has announced new partners and sponsors for the their new permanent exhibit, “Agriculture: Innovating for Our Survival”.

The new exhibit will open on October 22nd, and will be located in the 8,900-square-foot- site that currently holds the heritage park antique tractor exhibit.

Discovery Park officials say the building will be named the Simmons Bank Ag Center, with a $250,000 donation made by the banking company.

Park officials also said a state-of-the-art main stage will be sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, which will be used Discovery Park educators and others in the community for agriculture teaching, programs and special events.

The exhibit will be dedicated to telling the story of innovation in agriculture, and was announced during an outdoor ceremony last Summer.