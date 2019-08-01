A press conference has been scheduled for Friday at Discovery Park of America, to announce plans for a new Agriculture exhibit set to open in October of 2020.

Plans call for the renovation of the red tractor barn at the park, to house the 8,900 square foot ag exhibit.

A newly restored International Harvester Cotton Picker, that arrived at the park on Wednesday, will be the backdrop for the press event.

Discovery Park CEO Scott Williams is inviting the public, and friends from the agriculture community, to attend the announcement and reception.

Ceremonies are scheduled to start at 1:00.