Discovery Park of America broke a single day attendance record on Friday.

Park officials say over 1,450 students arrived at the Union City facility, making it the single largest day for students to visit in the park’s history.

On Friday, reports said the guest list included students from neighboring schools in Union City, to as far away as Memphis and Chattanooga.

Polly Brasher, the Discovery Park education director, said the growth in school field trips has been associated with the dedication of STEAM education.

STEAM is a curriculum based on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.