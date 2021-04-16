Discovery Park CEO Scott Williams to Talk About “Military History and Armed Forces Symposium”

Discovery Park of America CEO Scott Williams sat down this week with Thunderbolt Broadcasting News Director Charles Choate to discuss a much anticipated event next week in Union City.

Discovery Park will host “Military History and Armed Forces Symposium” of Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Union City.

The event will feature both indoor and outdoor activities, including major guest speakers, re-enactors and the landing of a Black Hawk helicopter.

Tune in to :30 Minutes on Sunday morning at 7:00 on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake, at 9:00 on 104.9 KYTN and on podcast at www.thunderboltradio.com.