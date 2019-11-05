Discovery Park of America has announced an annual award that will recognize individuals from West Tennessee.

The award will honor those whose work, like that of the museum and heritage park, brings enlightenment, awareness and education to those whose lives they have touched.

The inaugural award gala and fundraiser, to be held on March 7th of 2020, will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, philanthropists and others to celebrate.

The 2020 Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Award winners are:

Stephen Vaden, of Washington, D.C.;

Kevin Coby, President and CEO of SITEC in Annapolis Junction, Maryland;

Carl and Alice Kirkland of Jackson, Tennessee and

Jon and Jaimie Robinson, of Nashville.

Scott Williams, president and CEO of Discovery Park, said the selection committee chose the winners because their lives and careers embody Discovery Park’s mission to inspire children and adults to see beyond.