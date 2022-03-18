Discovery Park Of America “Ag Day” Set for Tuesday

Discovery Park of America will be hosting Ag Day on Tuesday.

Park officials have announced that Haley Wheeler, Miss Kentucky 2022, will be in attendance to assist in agriculture safety protocol demonstrations.

Joining Miss Wheeler will be Dale Dobson, the safety administrator for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

During the Ag Day events, Dobson will spotlight road safety with a tractor demonstration, and also educate those in attendance using a grain bin rescue sleeve.

Also included during the day will be more than 25 other organizations, educators and individuals, who will share the impact of agriculture and potential career fields.

A groundbreaking ceremony will also be held at 11:00 for the Farm Credit Mid-America Education Pavilion and Greenhouses.