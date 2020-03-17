Discovery Park of America in Union City has announced their plans to close until March 31st.

The announcement was made following Governor Bill Lee’s mandate on Monday, to close all state school’s by Friday.

While there are currently no reported cases of COVID-19 in the area, Discovery Park wants to ensure the safety of staff, children and families in the community by following the recommendations set forth by the state government.

Discovery Park officials have a plan to reopen on April 1st, but will re-evaluate closer to that date.

Due to the closure, Discovery Park CEO Scott Williams said the education team will be sharing ‘Moments of Discovery’ on their Facebook page, with staff continuing planning for classes, camps and programs that will take place the remainder of the year.