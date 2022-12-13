Discovery Park of America Announces Honorees for Gala and Fundraiser

Discovery Park of America has announced their honorees for the 2023 Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser.

Chosen for the new year is:

UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver…

former Tennessee U.S. Congressman John Tanner…

former U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development Amy Bondurant…

and West Tennessee Healthcare President and CEO James Ross.

Dr. Carver is from Alamo, while Congressman Tanner is from Union City, Ms. Bondurant is from Hickman and Ross is from Henderson.

The award recognizes individuals whose work, like that of Discovery Park, brings enlightenment, inspiration and education to those whose lives they have touched.

The Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser will be held at Discovery Park of America on Saturday, March 4th.