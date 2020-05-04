Officials at Discovery Park of America have announced their plans for reopening.

Although the park will remain closed through the month of May, the museum and heritage park is planning for a two-day opening the end of the month.

Discovery officials say they plan to open the outside areas for members only on Saturday, May 30th and Sunday, May 31st.

The 50-acre site will then open to the general public on June 1st.

With the reopening, the park will be closed on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s for cleaning.