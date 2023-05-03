Discovery Park of America Concert Moved to Indoors on Friday

Discovery Park of America has announced a change for the first Rhythm on the Rails this Friday night.

Due to the possibility of rain, the concert will be moved indoors and will be free of charge.

Starting this years event is Clark Beckham and Texas Hill.

Beckham was the runner-up on the 14th season of American Idol, while the band Texas Hill features Casey James, who finished in third place in Season 9 of American Idol, and Adam Wakefield, who was the runner-up on Season 10 of The Voice.

The doors at Discovery Park will open at 5:30.