Approximately 350 people were in attendance Saturday night for the first Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland gala and fundraiser at Discovery Park of America.

Those in attendance were treated to music and both silent and live auctions as part of the celebration.

Awards were presented to Carl and Alice Kirkland, Jon and Jaimie Robinson, Kevin Coby and Stephen Vaden during the event.

Former Discovery Park CEO Jim Rippy was also presented the Discovery Award.

(photos provided by Discovery Park)