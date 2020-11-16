The “Let It Glow Light Show” at Discovery Park of America is now underway.

The massive light show in Union City is held each year during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.

The drive-through light display travels through the 50-acre park, with more than a million lights synced to popular Christmas songs.

The drive-through light show is $10 per car, and is now open from 5:00 until 9:00 through December 30th.

The light show will be closed to the public on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.